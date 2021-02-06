REVV Reaches One Day Volume of $2.14 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, REVV has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00182184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00063038 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00075404 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00230271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048330 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,729,802 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

