Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NYSE RXN opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

