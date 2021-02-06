Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $353.26

Shares of Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $353.26 and traded as high as $420.00. Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) shares last traded at $415.00, with a volume of 46,399 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £258.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 353.26.

About Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

