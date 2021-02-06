RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at $43,100,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,254.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,165,159. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 179.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $407.17 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $407.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.63.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

