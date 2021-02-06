RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.65.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.
In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at $43,100,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,254.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,165,159. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of RNG stock opened at $407.17 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $407.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.63.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.
See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.