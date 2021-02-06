Riverstone Advisors LLC Acquires 10,819 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Toll Brothers accounts for 2.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,636 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $26,863,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 336,669 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,467,000 after buying an additional 219,782 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $7,716,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

TOL stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $932,429. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

