Riverstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. DraftKings makes up 1.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG opened at $63.87 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $64.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

