Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys 3,008 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Insulet makes up about 1.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Insulet by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Insulet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD opened at $281.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 639.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.12.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.