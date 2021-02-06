Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $11.56 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises approximately 6.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 676.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Match Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Match Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $520,700,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.17.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $159.82 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average is $126.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.