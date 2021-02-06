Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises approximately 6.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 376.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.17.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

