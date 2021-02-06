Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $20.14 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 11.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,766,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,050 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $434.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.98, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.65.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.