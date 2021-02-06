Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $1,919,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

