Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up approximately 2.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX opened at $398.77 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $414.72. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.21.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.