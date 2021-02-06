Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,864,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE:RTX opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

