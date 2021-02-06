Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 3.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Shares of TSCO opened at $151.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

