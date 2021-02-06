Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases 1,199 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 7.6% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after buying an additional 92,380 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $235.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day moving average is $220.02. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

