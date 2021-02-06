Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases 2,427 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 3.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.24.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $151.50 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

