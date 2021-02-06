Riverstone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for 11.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,203,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $6,242,050. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $434.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.65. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 153.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

