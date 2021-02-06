Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,401,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 164,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after acquiring an additional 89,410 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $389.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.14.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
