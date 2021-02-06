Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,092,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

