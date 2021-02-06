Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 4,732 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 1.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 27.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $61.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.