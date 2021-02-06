Riverstone Advisors LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. DraftKings accounts for approximately 1.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.68.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $63.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

