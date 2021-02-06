RMPL Price Tops $1.09 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One RMPL token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RMPL has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $677,681.23 and $373.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00179876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061661 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00072280 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00222738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00042853 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 742,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,289 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

