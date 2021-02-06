Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 10,919 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,442 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 818,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,776,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,085,000 after acquiring an additional 774,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

