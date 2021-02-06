Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 4,561 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

