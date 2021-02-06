Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 5,180 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 463.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $237.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $306.72.

Several research firms recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

