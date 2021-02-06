Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.27.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFX stock opened at $398.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $414.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

