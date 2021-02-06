Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,469 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.