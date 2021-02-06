Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,873 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

PPL opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

