Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 326,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

