Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of H&R Block worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,820 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,973 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 797,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 354,210 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 458,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 347,625 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.