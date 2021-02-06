Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 4,964.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,152 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of NOW worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stephens began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.67 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

