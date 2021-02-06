Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of ST stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

