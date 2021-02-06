Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.53 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,138 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 320,784 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $50,257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 231,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

NYSE AYI opened at $121.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $135.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.