Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.53 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,658 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $162.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $297,600.00. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

