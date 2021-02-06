Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,413,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after purchasing an additional 568,508 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,264,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SYNNEX by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 131,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $91.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

