Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 10,658 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Patterson Companies worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

