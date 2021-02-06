Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,287 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 26.7% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Hess by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess by 10.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE:HES opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,593 shares of company stock valued at $23,600,508 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.