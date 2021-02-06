Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 14,067 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $25,537,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 386.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.6% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 120,230 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,051. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

