Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,306 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,306 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

