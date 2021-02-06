Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,849 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.55 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

