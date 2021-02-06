Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 891 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

NYSE RNR opened at $159.35 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average of $170.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

