Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,519 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 124.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 168.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,236 shares of company stock worth $5,079,057. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

