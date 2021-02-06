Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Ryder System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,286.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 266.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Truist lifted their target price on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

