RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Trading 23.6% Higher

Shares of RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) traded up 23.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.35. 290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.