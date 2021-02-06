Robotina (ROX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $389.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Robotina coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Robotina has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $389.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Robotina Profile

Robotina (CRYPTO:ROX) is a coin. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 coins and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 coins. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico

According to CryptoCompare, “Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs. ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem. “

Robotina Coin Trading

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars.

