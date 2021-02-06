Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Trimmed by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.1% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $242.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

