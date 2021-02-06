(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of (ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. (ROG.V) shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33.

In other (ROG.V) news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Criddle sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$528,990.00. Also, Director John Andrew Dorward sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,235,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,451,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,560,655.18.

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

