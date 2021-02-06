Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Root stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Root has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Root stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 777,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.31% of Root as of its most recent SEC filing.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

