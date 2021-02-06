Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $408.00.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $404.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

