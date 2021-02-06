Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $404.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.46. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.